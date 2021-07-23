'Lost endorsement deal with big brand because I was advocating a social cause': Ali Fazal

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been dating each other for quite some time now, have moved in together recently.

"Richa and I have shifted together to a new place. We are setting up the house in the Mumbai monsoon. During the last lockdown, we were living separately," Ali Fazal said during an Instagram live with a radio channel.

Talking about the relationship the two share, he said, "Richa has saved my mobile number with weird names on her phone. She calls me by names like 'baby' or 'sweetheart', she is allowed to call me by whatever name she wants."

Hailing from north India, the actor is having his share of struggles during the incessant Mumbai rains.

"We are setting up the house in the rain. There is water everywhere. During the monsoon in Mumbai, you can't escape getting wet. But I am always a winter guy. In Mumbai, we get 10 days of winter and we, the people from the north, are happy taking out our winter wear."