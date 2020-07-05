'Lost eight kg in just the first three weeks': Omi Vaidya opens up about feeling anxiety, existential crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown

American actor Omi Vaidya, best known for his performance as Chatur Ramalingam aka 'The Silencer' in the 2009 Bollywood film - '3 Idiots', has opened up about how the coronavirus crisis has affected his mental health. The actor is currently in self-quarantine with his family in the United States, trying to accept the new normal.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Om Vaidya opened up about his mental health and revealed that he has never felt this helpless before. He also said that he has lost 8 kilos due to anxiety.
"I lost eight in just the first three weeks, from not being able to eat, and basically running around to get essentials. I have never felt this anxiety before. We are so helpless, that’s luckily subsided by now. Unfortunately, in some ways, we have gotten used to it, this new normal. That was hard," he said.
Vaidya also opened up about feeling existential crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic as an actor. He said that he feels like he doesn't have a purpose right now and the most he can do is donate money.
Omi also talked about the rib-tickling video he posted on Instagram , where he gave a coronavirus spin to his famous speech from the Aamir Khan-starrer.
The caption of the video read: "Aadarniya Social Media Family, Aapne mujhe bahut miss kiye hogey. That is why I am aa gaya hu – Aapko firse HANSAANE, aur Corona ko RULAANE."
Meanwhile, according to a circulation, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, '3 Idiots' was the most watched movie in the United States in April amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.
With a cast of brilliant actors like Aamir Khan (Rancho), R Madhavan (Farhan), Sharman Joshi (Raju), Kareena Kapoor (Pia), Boman Irani (Professor Viru) and Omi Vaidya (Chatur), 3 Idiots is a story about three students at an Indian engineering college and how they embark on a journey called life. The film is also considered to be one of the best directorials from Hirani.
"It is heartening to see that 3 idiots, a movie that we made with so much love a decade ago, is still winning hearts and receiving so much love and adulation," Hirani said.
3 Idiots was the only Indian film to feature and top in the list of most watched movies among other masterpieces like The Dark Knight, Avengers: Infinity War, Inception, The Shawshank Redemption, Marriage Story, The Platform, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Spider-Man: Into the Spider- Verse and Train to Busan.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)