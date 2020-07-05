'Lost eight kg in just the first three weeks': Omi Vaidya opens up about feeling anxiety, existential crisis amid COVID-19 lockdown

American actor Omi Vaidya, best known for his performance as Chatur Ramalingam aka 'The Silencer' in the 2009 Bollywood film - '3 Idiots', has opened up about how the coronavirus crisis has affected his mental health. The actor is currently in self-quarantine with his family in the United States, trying to accept the new normal.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Om Vaidya opened up about his mental health and revealed that he has never felt this helpless before. He also said that he has lost 8 kilos due to anxiety.

"I lost eight in just the first three weeks, from not being able to eat, and basically running around to get essentials. I have never felt this anxiety before. We are so helpless, that’s luckily subsided by now. Unfortunately, in some ways, we have gotten used to it, this new normal. That was hard," he said.

Vaidya also opened up about feeling existential crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic as an actor. He said that he feels like he doesn't have a purpose right now and the most he can do is donate money.