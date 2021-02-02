Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces fans to her character Savi

New Delhi [India]: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who will soon treat movie buffs with her upcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta', shared the first look of her character from the film on Tuesday.

The actor, who is widely known to choose unique and clutter-breaking roles, took to Instagram to introduce fans to her character Savi from the forthcoming film while promising that it is going to be a 'crazy ride'.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai (In life, there comes a time when we have to ask ourselves a question) 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi (I was thinking about that too). No, not the s--t pot, but the s--t life! Hi, this is Savi, and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta."