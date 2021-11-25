Looks like Alaya F become the favourite face of advertisers? Here's why

After the recent public issue of a fashion major came out, actresses like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt went home much richer. Now, Alaya F has joined the bandwagon, becoming the brand’s face. That's not all, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has had a busy year shooting for multiple projects back-to-back.

Earlier this year, the actress was in Chandigarh to shoot Ekta Kapoor's next film, which is a remake of the Kannada thriller U Turn and post that, she headed to Panchgani for the shoot of Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.

However, Alaya's film commitments haven't deterred her from endorsing brands. Sources in the know claim that she is fast growing as a brand favourite. Alaya has also been roped in as an ambassador for two leading brands. A source close to Alaya spills the beans. “Quite a few brands are approaching Alaya. We have also seen her in quite a few commercials in the past months,” the source says.

When asked about this, Alaya spoke about how acting and fashion go hand in hand. “As an actor and someone who lives in front of the camera lens, fashion is a big part of my professional and personal life. I play around with my wardrobe to express my personality, mood and what I’m feeling on a particular day. The feeling of being associated with brands that you have been using regularly is such a dream come true because now I hope I can help the brands reach many others like me,” Alaya shares.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:46 AM IST