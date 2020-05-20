'Look at the dirt, fungus, mold': Pooja Bedi shares video of staying at govt quarantine facility in Goa

Former actress and columnist Pooja Bedi recently travelled to Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Goa, which remained free from the pandemic for a while, the couple was stationed at a government run quarantine facility before entering the main city.
Pooja vlogged the condition of the vicinity and revealed that it was far from being considered as sanitised. In the video Bedi says, “It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from.”
“The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others… BUT all people can focus on is that “a celebrity entered goa?", she captioned the post.
“There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility", she added.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Goa has increased to 42, according to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
"#Goa's count for COVID19 positive cases to touch 42. More confirmatory tests pending at #GMC. Fresh count includes cases from Nizamuddin train, Team Goa working hard to further strengthen the SOP'S and keeping Goa safe," Rane tweeted late on Monday.
Goa has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases over the last few days, even since relaxations were introduced to allow for restricted inter-state travel, both by road and rail. The state didn't have single COVID-19 case between April 3 and May 13. But since May 14, the state has recorded 42 active cases.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday, that a majority of the active COVID-19 cases recorded in the state last week were involved persons from Maharashtra, who had crossed over into the state.
