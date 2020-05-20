'Look at the dirt, fungus, mold': Pooja Bedi shares video of staying at govt quarantine facility in Goa

Former actress and columnist Pooja Bedi recently travelled to Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Goa, which remained free from the pandemic for a while, the couple was stationed at a government run quarantine facility before entering the main city.

Pooja vlogged the condition of the vicinity and revealed that it was far from being considered as sanitised. In the video Bedi says, “It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from.”

“The lack of hygiene & sanitization makes it a BREEDING GROUND for viruses. People who enter goa WITHOUT corona may get it at such a badly sanitised quarantine centre. I TWEETED out of CONCERN 4 the safety of others… BUT all people can focus on is that “a celebrity entered goa?", she captioned the post.

“There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility", she added.