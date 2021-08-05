'Look at our country': Richa Chaddha responds after user asks her to react to videos of Hindu temple being vandalised in Pakistan

After a video of frenetic mob attacking a Hindu temple in Pakistan went viral on social media, a Twitter user asked actresses Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker to comment on the same.

"Ganesh temple was vandalized in Bhong city of Punjab, Pakistan. @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCIndia @ReallySwara @RichaChadha Any feedback on this?" read the tweet.

Responding to the same, Richa wrote: "Why ask us, we have contracted them? They are fools, but there is action against those who commit religious disturbances. Look at your country, till when will you celebrate the destruction of your neighbor?"

Slamming the user, Chadha added, "You see yourself, there is no mention of rape, murder or #VandanaKatariya of a Dalit girl on your TL! Why?"