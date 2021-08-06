‘Look at her attitude’: Kajol trolled on birthday for not feeding cake to kids waiting outside her home – watch video

Bollywood actress Kajol turned 47 on Thursday. While the actress had a low-key celebration at her residence, die-hard fans reached outside her home in Mumbai, with a cake.
Kajol obliged and cut a slice for her fans, however refused to pull down her mask and eat it. She thanked them and headed inside.
As pictures and videos of the actress surfaced on social media, certain netizens were not impressed by Kajol’s gesture for her “poor fans.”
One user wrote, “Why wasting money, effort and time on people who don't even care??”
“She does not look happy at all... poor people wasting their time....” added another.
Another user commented, “Seriously at least she could feed a piece of cake with her hands to those kids who are waiting for her outside.... These celeb doesn’t care about their fans at all.”
Check out the comments below.
Meanwhile, Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn posted a happy picture of himself with his wife Kajol, saying she always brings a smile to his face.
"You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol, will try to make it as special as you are rose," he wrote on Twitter.
Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji, too, penned an adorable post for the birthday girl.
"Happy birthday my phenomenal woman. May you always receive the kind of love you give," she posted on Instagram.
Kajol has been entertaining the audience with her acting since 1992. 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Fanaa' are some of her remarkable movies to date.
