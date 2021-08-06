‘Look at her attitude’: Kajol trolled on birthday for not feeding cake to kids waiting outside her home – watch video

Bollywood actress Kajol turned 47 on Thursday. While the actress had a low-key celebration at her residence, die-hard fans reached outside her home in Mumbai, with a cake.

Kajol obliged and cut a slice for her fans, however refused to pull down her mask and eat it. She thanked them and headed inside.

As pictures and videos of the actress surfaced on social media, certain netizens were not impressed by Kajol’s gesture for her “poor fans.”