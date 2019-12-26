London's the party hub for Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty during Christmas, New Year

Mumbai: London has always been a favourite holiday destination for B-Towners. Every year, there are many celebrities who end up at in the city to spend Christmas and ring in the New Year. This year is no exception. Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty are among stars who have chosen to be in London in the season of joy.

Anil Kapoor feels Christmas in London is "infectious"! The veteran actor shared a group photo on Instagram where he can be seen happily posing with his family and friends in a beautifully decorated room in front of a Christmas tree. His daughter Sonam Kapoor can also be seen in the photo.

He wrote: "Christmas in London is infectious! There's hope in the air, warmth in hearts and a spirit of sharing and giving...Here's hoping my friends everywhere can feel and rejoice in the festive cheer! Merry Christmas everyone! From mine to yours..."

For Anil Kapoor, it is a double celebration in London as his birthday happened on December 24.