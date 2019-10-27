Logo mania and heartfelt art

Lounging with the luxury logo
A few days before her 44th birthday, Malaika Arora was on top of the world. Well, she was at Asilo, the rooftop lounge on the 40th floor of St Regis. She was there to catch the action as British luxury brand Jimmy Choo hosted a splendid sundowner to celebrate its new logo and JC collection.
Also making their presence felt were Mandira Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Sarah Jane Dias and Manasi Scott among others. Everyone admired the interlinked golden-hued JC faceted with a confident silhouette. Of course, many pics were clicked with that as the backdrop.
It was time to relish the JC inspired canapes and cool cocktails like Mahesa (Monkey 47 gin, cucumber slice, soda, tonic). And the soulful tunes by Tiana Taraporvala added to the flavour of the evening.
Merry with mithai
The magic and merriment of mithai came alive at Estella at the party to celebrate the launch of Rachel Goenka’s book ‘Adventures with Mithai’ published by Harper Collins. Mixologist Afzal Kaba was there with his creative cocktails like Twisted G&T (Tanqueray London Dry Gin, fresh basil, pineapple, tonic),
Johnnie Spiced (Johnnie Walker Black Label 12YO, cinnamon, nutmeg, apple juice), Ciroc Tea (Ciroc Ultra Premium Vodka, blue tea, lime juice, black salt) and Captain Stormy (Captain Morgan Rum, lime juice, ginger, bitters, brown sugar).
Yes, there was dinner and desserts, too. The talk was that from chocolate barfi-flavoured cheesecake to cardamom mousse sprinkled with motichoor laddoo, Rachel’s book brings you 50 original recipes of Indian classics with a modern twist.
Action packed
Bouncing with boundless energy and enthusiasm was Nisha Haraale, in action at two exciting events at Mansion Bar & Lounge. The New Sound sundowner on the rooftop saw several DJs: Not To Be Known, HT&DHNJ, Human After All, Raversglitch playing with DJ contest winners Sushmita, Pratik, Gama Goblin along with judge Indra and Ma Faiza.
At the No Request event, DJ contest winners DJ Moskitto from Ahmedabad and DJ Raya teamed up with percussionist Raa and played alongside MSK and renowned Bollywood DJ Shiva. There was also the No Request rap battle.
And spreading her good cheer all around was Nisha Haraale who has been the opening act for international artists like Avalon, Laughing Buddha, Ritmo and Quantum, hosted music festivals like Oktoberfest and Supersonic and worked with UB40, Shaggy and Eric Martin.
Heartfelt art
An array of paintings and sculptures caught our eye at the inauguration of Melanz, Art with a Heart, presented by Gallery 3C and Maadhuri Sharma. On display at Cymroza art gallery were artworks by Akbar Padamsee, Badrinarayan, Jogen Chowdhury, Krishen Khanna, K Laxma Goud, Prabhakar Kolte, Paritosh Sen, Ramesh Gorjala, Shipra Bhattacharya, S Harshvardhan, Suhas Rao, Surya Prakash, Srinivas Reddy, Shuvaprasanna, T V Santhosh and T Vaikuntam among others.
It was nice to note that part of the proceeds will go to Life of Life Trust, an NGO dedicated to transform the lives of the underprivileged. Gallery 3C is an online art gallery headed by Nitin Banka and practising nutritionist Maadhuri Sharma is the current goodwill ambassador, Mrs Universe International.
