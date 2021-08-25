'Log guzar jaate hai...': Karan Johar shares a cryptic note about death and the b**ching that follows

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared a rather cryptic note about the aftermath of death.

Taking to his Instagram story, the director shared a short and powerful note about how people, after the death of a person, hit the regret button, talk about life being too short and then b**ch after they hear someone b**ch about them.

"Koi guzar gaya... phir aapne afsos wala button daba diya... wahi 'life is too short' wali baat hazarvi baar dohrane lage...Gile shikve mitaane ka zikr bhi hua," his note read.

"Phir achanak aapne apne bare mein b**ching suni aur aapne bhi wahi kiya! B**ching! Wah! Janab log guzar jaate hai.... roz... par hum kaunsa zinda hai?" he added.

However, it is not clear who and what the filmmaker is referring to.

Take a look at his post:

Over the past few days, Karan has been making headlines for hosting one of the most controversial reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and secondly for laincing his own jewellery line.

The filmmaker often pens his thoughts about various topics and shares them on social media amid the promotions of his work.

On the work front, as a producer, Karan has a few films in his kitty. He is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Shershaah'. Karan is also gearing for his directorial comeback with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:21 PM IST