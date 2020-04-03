Locked up with Sunny Leone: From sharing monokini pics to live chats, here's how she is entertaining fans

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has set the internet on fire with her hot monokini pictures. Amidst the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the actress has started an online talk show on Instagram. From leaving fans gasping for air with her sexy pictures to being her goofy-self on the live chats, Sunny Leone has been keeping fans entertained amid the self-isolation period.

Sunny Leone on Thursday announced the launch of her digital chat show, titled 'Locked up with Sunny'. For the latest episode, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani graced the online show. Sunny thanked the photographer by sharing breath-taking picture of herself that were shot by him. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a nude monokini with mesh detailing. Posting the beach-side picture, she wrote, "Thank you @dabbooratnani and @manishadratnani for coming on my show @lockedupwithsunny today!! Love you both #LockedUpWithSunny brought to you by @starstruckbysl

P.s: Whom do you want to see LIVE tomorrow with me on #LockedUpWithSunny? Comment your choice below!"