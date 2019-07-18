Locked in for good now: Nick Jonas explains the significance behind ‘saat pheras’

It’s been over seven months and the hoopla around the globally popular couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tying the knot, continues to make news. The two of them who are quite frequent on chat and talk shows, have been asked about their lavish Indian wedding affair on almost every occasion and the stars too quite tirelessly are more than happy to answer all the questions! Interestingly, every time they have a unique revelation to make. In fact, in a recent American chat show, Nick Jonas took everyone including Nickyanka fans by a surprise when he shared his thoughts on saat pheras.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a grand yet private ceremony in Jodhpur wherein they had a Christian and Hindu traditional wedding. Followed by that, there were over three receptions held in the country for close relatives, industry friends and media. Recently, Nick Jonas, who is busy with his music commitments and promotions, attended the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party that is hosted by Martha Stewart and American rapper Snoop Dogg. During the same, when Nick was asked about the wedding, the singer not only described how beautiful it was but he also explained the meaning of saat pheras leaving Nickyanka fans impressed!

He said, “She comes from a big Indian family. I obviously have my brothers. we got married in Jodhpur, at a palace there which was beautiful. Obviously there was good food, good music! So you do the pheras, in which we do seven walks around the fire that symbolises seven lives together. So, I am locked in for good now.” His response actually left everyone around in splits. Here have a look at the video: