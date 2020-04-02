Lockdown with the Johars: Karan's daughter Roohi describes his blazers as 'girl's clothes'

In the clip, Yash and Roohi are seen holding on to some of his clothes in their hands.

Roohi has a red sequined blazer, which Karan wore for an award event, and calls it "girl's clothes".

While Yash holds a neon yellow jacket and laughs loudly.

Then Karan is heard saying: "Are you laughing at dada's clothes? I guess I have to reassess my fashion choices."

The filmmaker captioned the post: "Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars."

This is not the first time Karan has shared a sneak peek of his life. The director, an avid user of social media, keeps sharing glimpses of his life and kids on the virtual world with his fans and followers.