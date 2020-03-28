Lockdown: Varun Dhawan shares coronavirus-themed rap featuring PM Modi; watch video

"You can't go to the parlour, you can't go to the street, you can't go to sabzi mandi," Dhawan raps.

At an instance Dhawan is then seen indicating towards his refrigerator and saying, "this is all due to eat." "Ghar se bahar nikala to corona hoga, gedi kiya to corona hoga, pyaar kia to dil tutega, dil tutega to dard hoga... kyu... its ****** lockdown," the 32-year-old actor raps in the video.

The 'Judwaa 2' actor ends the video by lauding the Prime Minister's move as he says, "Janta Curfew rocks!" "#LOCKDOWN #vararaps, Stay indoors stay safe," he captioned the post and also thanked music composer Tanishk Bagchi who might have composed the song for him.

The video was soon flooded with scores of comments from his fans and people from cinema fraternity.

Earlier actor Kartik Aaryan read out a monologue in an attempt to raise awareness about social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week imposed a nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.