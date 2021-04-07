Lockdown in Mumbai: For Tiger Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapur, it's time to 'Workout' From Home!

With gyms shut once again owing to the sharp spike in Covid cases in the city, actors and fitness enthusiasts are now opting for home gyms. Tiger Shroff and Aditya Roy Kapoor, two of the gorgeous men of Bollywood, are doing the same... sweating out the covid blues while staying home.

Tiger’s love for fitness is well known. The actor has given out major fitness inspiration to the audience, time and again. His love for fitness, has translated into him giving out great action stunts in his movies. His gym trainer, Rajendra Dhole who has been with the actor since long, spills some beans about the actor’s love for a chiselled bod. He revealed that "the actor has a mini gym at his place, due to the onset of the lockdown". He also added the fact that "during the lockdown, when gyms were closed, Tiger had managed to buy a limited set of equipment at his own place to keep in constant touch, which helps him to manage his cardio routine with a strict diet."