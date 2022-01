'Little Things' actor Mithila Palkar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of her birthday

'Little Things' fame Mithila Palkar has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

On Friday, Mithila took to Instagram and shared the news with her followers.

"Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering," she wrote.

Mithila also shared that her family is so far fine.

"That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past io days have already been informed. I'm just popping by here to tell you to mask .........s.p.s up, stay safe and hang in there," she added.

Apart from Mithila, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Sonu Nigam, and Vishal Dadlani among others are also currently battling COVID-19.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Swara Bhasker tests positive for COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:26 PM IST