Listen to these five famous songs written by Anand Bakshi on his birth anniversary

It’s the 90th birth anniversary of Bollywood lyricist Anand Bakshi. The veteran song writer, who passed away in 2002, began his foray into Bollywood songs in 1958.

From films like Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Sholay (1975), to the hits of the 90s like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Taal (1999) Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Pardes (1997), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Bakshi continued to spill his charm through his poetry. His journey lasted till early 2000 and one can spot his songs in hit films like Mohabbatein (2000), Bulandi (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

The lyricist wrote more than 3000 songs and was nominated for 40 Filmfare Awards, which he won on four occasions.

Born in Rawalpindi, 1930, Bakshi was a film enthusiast and dreamt of coming to Mumbai to join Bollywood.

However, his journey to join the film line was not easy. As his family did not approve of his dream to join Bollywood, Bakshi joined the Navy. After the partition, Bakshi's family came to India and he worked as a telephone operator, and a motor mechanic before he got his first break in 1958 for the film Bhala Aadmi (1958).

Since then, there was no looking back