Listen to these five famous songs written by Anand Bakshi on his birth anniversary

It’s the 90th birth anniversary of Bollywood lyricist Anand Bakshi. The veteran song writer, who passed away in 2002, began his foray into Bollywood songs in 1958.
From films like Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Sholay (1975), to the hits of the 90s like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Taal (1999) Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Pardes (1997), Kachche Dhaage (1999), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Bakshi continued to spill his charm through his poetry. His journey lasted till early 2000 and one can spot his songs in hit films like Mohabbatein (2000), Bulandi (2000), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).
The lyricist wrote more than 3000 songs and was nominated for 40 Filmfare Awards, which he won on four occasions.
Born in Rawalpindi, 1930, Bakshi was a film enthusiast and dreamt of coming to Mumbai to join Bollywood.
However, his journey to join the film line was not easy. As his family did not approve of his dream to join Bollywood, Bakshi joined the Navy. After the partition, Bakshi's family came to India and he worked as a telephone operator, and a motor mechanic before he got his first break in 1958 for the film Bhala Aadmi (1958).
Since then, there was no looking back
In his memory, we have listed the 5 most famous songs written by Anand Bakshi for you:
1. Pardesiyon se na ankhiyan milana
This super hit song from the 1965 movie Jab Jab Phool Khile starring Shashi Kapoor and Nanda made Bakshi a houshold name.
He was perfect in his description of the unfulfilled promise of love when he wrote - Pardesiyo se na akhiya milana, pardesiyo ko hai ek din Jana (Do not fall in love with strangers, they will leave you one day).
The song was sung by Mohammad Rafi and the Rafi-Bakshi was one of the most famous singer-lyricist duo of those times.
2. Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge
The song was written for the hit Bollywood film Sholay and featured the famous friend duo Jai-Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra). This hit song is till the date known for its lyrics which celebrated the friendship of Jai-Veeru.
When Bakshi wrote Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge, todenge dam magar tera sath na chodenge, he perfectly captured the essence of the bond shared by the Jai- Veeru in the movie.
The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Prabodh Chandra Dey (Manna Dey).
3. Tujhe dekha toh ye jana sanam
This song which was written for the romantic hit of the 90s - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - starring Kajol and Shahrukh Khan.
Tujhe Dekha Toh is till the date known for its appeal to lovers and the lyrics still reminds you of the love story of Raj and Simran from DDLJ.
So, when Bakshi wrote - Tujhe dekha toh yeh jana Sanam pyar hota hai diwana sanam (I realized what love is after meeting you), he penned down a perfect song for Raj to confess his love for Simran.
The song was sung by Kumar Sanu, Lata Mangeshkar.
4. Nahin Saamne Tu
This song was written by Bakshi for the Hindi musical romantic drama - Taal. The soulful lyrics was given justice by the equally soulful music of AR Rehman.
So, when Bakshi wrote - Dekho chhodke kis raste vo jaate gain, Saare raste vaapas mere dil ko aate gain (Watch what road she takes after abandoning me! All of them lead back to my heart) - he perfectly summed up the emotions of Manav Mehta (played by Akshaye Khanna).
The song was sung by Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh.
5. I love my India
The song was written by Bakshi for musical drama - Pardes. It became a modern anthem of sorts for youngsters and school kids as they performed in annual functions.
Anand Bakshi, in the song, perfectly mixed the emotion of the generation when he wrote - Yeh duniya ek dulhan Yeh duniya ek dulhan, dulhan ke maathe ki bindiya Yeh mera India, yeh mera India I love my India, I love my India (This world is a bride and India is the bindiya on her forehead).
The song is considered to be one of the best patriotic songs till the date.
The best thing about the songs written by Bakshi was that his words gave poetic justice to the emotions uproar faced by the characters. Thus, it will not be much to say that even if he is not with us today, his lyrics still keeps mesmerizing us.
He finally died of multiple organ failure on 30 March 2002, 8:00 PM at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital
