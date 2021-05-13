List of theatres in India where you can watch Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Salman Khan’s latest release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators.

The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres where they are operational as per COVID protocols.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, ‘Radhe’ will be played in cinema halls across the North Eastern state of Tripura.

Satadeep Saha, CEO of SSR Cinemas Pvt Ltd, tweeted that his theatres in Agartala would release the film.

These include SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema in Agartala and SSR Dharmanagar in Dharmanagar.

This is possible since Tripura has imposed a night curfew which begins at 6pm. The last show of the film will be at 3pm.