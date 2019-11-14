Lisa Ray posts pics of daughters on Children's Day

Mumbai: Lisa Ray has penned an emotional post about her twin daughters Soleil and Sufi on Childrens Day. The actress took to Instagram and posted a couple of snapshots of her daughters.
"Too early to feel nostalgic for #Souffle's babydom? Nah. Loving this toddler phase as I watch my girls explore their environment fearlessly on their adorable sturdy legs, but every now and then I sigh remembering the first year of keeping them close to my chest while shepherding them out into the world. Happy Children's Day y'all," Lisa captioned the photographs.
Lisa welcomed twin babies via surrogacy in 2018. She loves to address the two of them together as SoufflÃ©. Her Instagram bio also mentions her as "Mama to #SoufflÃ©."
On the work front, Lisa was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original series, "Four More Shots Please!".
