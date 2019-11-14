Lisa Ray posts pics of daughters on Children's Day

Mumbai: Lisa Ray has penned an emotional post about her twin daughters Soleil and Sufi on Childrens Day. The actress took to Instagram and posted a couple of snapshots of her daughters.

"Too early to feel nostalgic for #Souffle's babydom? Nah. Loving this toddler phase as I watch my girls explore their environment fearlessly on their adorable sturdy legs, but every now and then I sigh remembering the first year of keeping them close to my chest while shepherding them out into the world. Happy Children's Day y'all," Lisa captioned the photographs.