Lisa Ray accuses 'Saaho' makers for copying artwork of contemporary artist

Mumbai: Lisa Ray has accused the makers of "Saaho" of plagiarism. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to write a post, where she has alleged how the makers of "Saaho" have copied an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, and used it in one of their posters.

Lisa shared the two pictures, one of the original artwork and the other of a similar image featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's photos on it.

Lisa wrote: "We need to stand up and speak up. To hold up a mirror to these makers to make them understand THIS IS NOT RIGHT. It's come to light that a big budget film production has ripped off one of Shilo's original creations. This is NOT inspiration but blatant theft. In no world, is this acceptable. The production did not contact the creator, asking her permission or offer to collaborate or offering a credit. Nothing. This is not right."