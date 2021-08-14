Lisa Haydon shares FIRST photos of her newborn baby girl Lara: 'We love you with everything we've got'

A month after giving birth to her daughter Lara, actress Lisa Haydon shared the first pictures of her little munchkin on Saturday.

Lisa's husband Dino Lalvani also shared a few pictures of the mother-daughter on Instagram. Interestingly, he made his debut on the photo-sharing app by posting these adorable pictures.

In the pictures, Lisa can be seen donning gorgeous black ensembles as she holds her baby girl endearingly.

Showing immense love and affection, Lisa while re-sharing her husband’s post, said, "We love you baby girl, with everything we’ve got!! You are heavenly perfection! Ps: My Love Dino Lalvani is now on Instagram guys. Let’s be nice and give him a warm welcome."

Meanwhile, Dino Lalavni captioned the photos as "MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA."

Lisa often shared stunning pictures from her pregnancy shoot on Instagram, however, she has been keeping it low-key on social media after delivering her third child.

Lisa welcomed her third child with husband Dino Lalvani in June.

While the 'Queen' actress had not made an official announcement, her interaction with a fan on Instagram had confirmed the news.

Reacting to one of Lisa's Instagram post, a user had commented, "Hey can you tell me please where's your 3 tiny baby?"

To this, the actress wrote, "in my arms" and added smiling emojis.

In May, Lisa had revealed that she will welcome her third child, a daughter on June 22. She had shared the news of her pregnancy in March, 2021.

The 'India's Next Top Model' host, who got married to Dino in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 07:56 PM IST