Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in recent pic

The hottest mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram on Monday to share some pictures flaunting her baby bump.
Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and the model-actor plans to return to the screen after giving birth. The "Queen" star in August, announced that she and her husband Dino Lalvani are expecting their second child together. They are already parents to two-year-old Zack.
Lisa shared these adorable snaps on Instagram and she's oozing with mom-to-be glow. In the pictures, the supermodel is seen flaunting her bump as she confidently poses for the camera.
Celebrities took to the comment section to compliment the hot moma.
Shibani Dandekar wrote," are you even real woman? damn!!"
"Such a beautiful mamma ✨❤️," wrote Amy Jackson.
Lisa has always opened up about her experiences of motherhood. The India’s Top Model host has always effortlessly juggled work and motherhood. She plans to return to the screen after giving birth.
"After this one (child), I feel like I've given my children each other and I don't mind taking a break and you know, doing a bit of work.
"Hopefully, my baby making phase might come to a pause for a few years. And yes, then hopefully you'll see me in the movies," Lisa told PTI
