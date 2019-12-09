Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in recent pic

The hottest mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram on Monday to share some pictures flaunting her baby bump.

Lisa Haydon is expecting her second baby and the model-actor plans to return to the screen after giving birth. The "Queen" star in August, announced that she and her husband Dino Lalvani are expecting their second child together. They are already parents to two-year-old Zack.

Lisa shared these adorable snaps on Instagram and she's oozing with mom-to-be glow. In the pictures, the supermodel is seen flaunting her bump as she confidently poses for the camera.

Celebrities took to the comment section to compliment the hot moma.

Shibani Dandekar wrote," are you even real woman? damn!!"

"Such a beautiful mamma ✨❤️," wrote Amy Jackson.