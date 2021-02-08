Lisa Haydon expecting third child with husband Dino Lalvani, reveals baby's gender

Actress Lisa Haydon is expecting an addition to their family in June, she announced on Monday. The actress is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani.
The 'Queen' actress shared a cute video, featuring her son Zack, where she asks him what's inside mommy's tummy.
"So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately," says Lisa in the video.
She adds that she didn't make the announcement earlier because of 'pure laziness.'
When interrupted by her son, the actress says, "So, oh look Zack's come just in time."
"Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?" she asks.
"A baby sister," reveals her son.
"#3 Coming this June," the 'Aisha' actress added in the caption.
Check out the video here:
Lisa, who is known for her roles in movies like 'Queen' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016.
The couple welcomed their second child, baby boy Leo, last year in February.
Announcing the arrival of the Leo in her life, Lisa had taken to Instagram and had shared a cute picture of Zack with his brother Leo.
"This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. 'Leo & Zack' #Brothers. And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution," Lisa had written in an emotional note.