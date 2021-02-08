Lisa Haydon expecting third child with husband Dino Lalvani, reveals baby's gender

Actress Lisa Haydon is expecting an addition to their family in June, she announced on Monday. The actress is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani.

The 'Queen' actress shared a cute video, featuring her son Zack, where she asks him what's inside mommy's tummy.

"So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately," says Lisa in the video.

She adds that she didn't make the announcement earlier because of 'pure laziness.'

When interrupted by her son, the actress says, "So, oh look Zack's come just in time."

"Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?" she asks.

"A baby sister," reveals her son.

"#3 Coming this June," the 'Aisha' actress added in the caption.

Check out the video here: