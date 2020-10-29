Line producer, hired by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, alleges North Goa lacks waste disposal management

Line producer Dilip Borkar, who had been hired by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for an outdoor shoot in North Goa, has released a statement on Twitter offering an explanation behind the viral images of PPE and other biomedical waste allegedly left behind after a film shoot.

On Thursday, the Goa-based Borkar tweeted to say that the matter has been taken care of days before the images went viral on social media, and also offered an explanation. He alleged that there is a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa, where the film in question was shot.

Borkar's statement reads: "In the last couple of days there has been an outbreak of images on the social media of one particular garbage dumping site in North Goa. This site was assigned to us, by the local panchayat for the collection and disposal of the garbage."

"As the line producer of the film, the producer of the film entrusted me with the responsibility of waste disposal."

"There is a dearth of waste disposal management companies in North Goa where the shoot was being held. Due to non availability of private vendors I hired and paid the panchayat garbage vendors to segregate and collect the garbage generated at the shoot location."

"My team diligently ensured that the dumping site was cleared everyday as informed and in accordance with the procedures established by the local panchayat."

"Unfortunately on one particular Monday the garbage pickup truck was unable to reach the dumping site due to a breakdown. Upon receiving this information my team immediately hired another special truck and had the garbage cleared."