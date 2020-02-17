Like mother, like daughter: Sara Ali is the spitting image of her mom Amrita Singh as she recreates an old picture

Sara Ali Khan's resemblance to mother Amrita Singh is something we all talk about. The actress is blessed with the best of her mother's features, and the same grace. It looks like Sara herself also sometimes ponders upon the similarity that she shares with her mother.

The actor recently took to Instagram to create a 'like mother, like daughter' moment. In the collage shared by her, one photo is of Amrita, beautifully posing in an off white ethnic attire. The another is of Sara, where she apes her mother's pose, wearing a pink lehenga. "Like mother, like daughter," she wrote. Check out the post below.