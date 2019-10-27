Lights! Sound! Action!

The house would be filled with happy laughter, great food, crackers like phooljhadis, anaar and chakri (that time pollution was not the threat to civilisation as it is today!) I feel Hindu festivals have a science behind them and that good energies do manifest as a victory of good over bad during this period.

When I shifted to Mumbai my Diwali became less celebratory. I was a paying guest for many years. But now that I have two kids we have started celebrating in a grand way again. Cousins, uncles and aunts come over home for our famed Diwali dinner.

It is always only family. No friends for these annual Diwali dinners. The food and drinks last till late night. Of course, the evening starts with a puja. Of late, after the puja the boys have their own group who they go out with.

This year (like many previous years) we will be at Mr. Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. His parties are the grandest Diwali celebrations of all. It's like being at home even while being at a party. The atmosphere is so warm and welcoming.

Pankaj Tripathi

We celebrate Diwali in a simple way, theek thaak khaana ban jaata hai, we light diyas, relish mithai and some close friends drop over to wish us. I have very strong sentiments attached to Diwali. In the village I lived in, Diwali was a huge festival.