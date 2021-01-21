Lights, Camera and Hungama: Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri shoot for title track of 'Hungama 2'

Priyadarshan’s directorial, Hungama 2, is one of the biggest and most awaited multi starrer franchise films of this year. Starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the film promises a through family entertainer with something for everyone.

The entire cast is shooting the title track in Mumbai, a peppy song with a dash a retro and if the behind the scenes glimpses are to go by, this one is a sure shot chartbuster.