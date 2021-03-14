'Light Catcher' Anushka Sharma poses in PUMA x KIDSUPER's Rs 13,000 jacket in sun-kissed pic

Actress Anushka Sharma decided treat her fans on Sunday by sharing a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself.

The picture shows the actress-prducer wearing a blue jacket by football-inspired streetwear collection PUMA x KIDSUPER. The colour-block jacket, which has graphic and embroidery details, comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Anushka has paired the jacket with a pair of light blue skinny jeans. The 'Zero' is seen rocking no-make up look with sleek hairdo and silver hoops.

Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Anushka called herself a 'light catcher'.

Check out the picture here: