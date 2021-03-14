'Light Catcher' Anushka Sharma poses in PUMA x KIDSUPER's Rs 13,000 jacket in sun-kissed pic

Actress Anushka Sharma decided treat her fans on Sunday by sharing a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself.
The picture shows the actress-prducer wearing a blue jacket by football-inspired streetwear collection PUMA x KIDSUPER. The colour-block jacket, which has graphic and embroidery details, comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999.
Anushka has paired the jacket with a pair of light blue skinny jeans. The 'Zero' is seen rocking no-make up look with sleek hairdo and silver hoops.
Sharing it on the photo-sharing app, Anushka called herself a 'light catcher'.
Check out the picture here:
Last week, Anushka's husband Virat Kohli had shared an endearing picture of the actress with their daughter Vamika.
The India skipper dedicated a heartfelt post to his wife and their newborn daughter, on the occasion of International Women's Day and wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men."
"Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world," he added.
In the photo, Anushka can be seen cradling the baby with a glowing smile on her face. However, Vamika's face is hidden in the frame, but it is a cute and heartwarming sight, nonetheless.
Anushka and Virat had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.
The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.
(Inputs from ANI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)