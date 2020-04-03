'Light candles, torches but remember #DocsNeedGear': Swara Bhasker on PM Modi's '9 baje 9 minute'

While some agreed with Swara, others brutally trolled the actress and asked her if she has donated towards the relief funds. A user wrote, "And Swara Bhaskar's contribution till now is ZERO."

"You keep this knowledge with you, the government knows its responsibility," read another comment.

Another user said,"One of the only sane voices in India. Leaders of other nations are taking pragmatic actions to deal with covid and modi talks about burning candles. Go corona go"

Taapsee Pannu, Prasoon Joshi, Rangoli Chandel were among the other Bollywood celebrities who reacted to PM Modi's video message.

"This Sunday, 5th April we have to challenge the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to introduce it to the power of light," PM Modi said in an address to the nation. We have to take Mahasankalp (the supreme oath) by 130 crore citizens to new heights. I want your 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5," Modi had said.

Prime Minister had also said that 130 crore Indians are together in this fight against coronavirus and praised the countrymen for following the lockdown.