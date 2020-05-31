Light amidst the darkness: Natasa Stankovic and fiance Hardik Pandya expecting first child together

Natasa Stankovic on Sunday confirmed that she and fiance cricketer Hardik Pandya are expecting their first child together.
Taking to Instagram, Stankovic shared pictures of her journey so far with Pandya. "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes," the caption read.
The comments section was filled with love and blessing from her friends and fans, including Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni who wrote: "God blesssss u guys."
Earlier, in January, the couple made their relationship official when both uploaded pictures and videos of their engagement on social media platforms with heartwarming write-ups for one another.
On the professional front, Hardik Pandya was expected to make his comeback for the Indian side after a lengthy injury layoff during the New Zealand tour, but has since been delayed.
With coronavirus crisis being the root cause for many suspended sporting events, including this year's Indian Premier League, Pandya's fans will have to wait to see him in Mumbai colours under Rohit Sharma as the Board of Control for Cricket in India is still undecided on IPL's fate.
Meanwhile, both Stankovic and Pandya are enjoying their time in lockdown due to coronavirus which has now been extended till June 30.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)