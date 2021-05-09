Liger: Makers of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer postpone film's teaser release, here's why

The teaser release of South star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's pan-India movie "Liger" has been pushed by the makers as the country fights the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The movie featuring the "Arjun Reddy" star as a boxer is directed by Puri Jagannadh of "Pokkiri" fame and features actor Ananya Panday as the female lead.

In a joint statement issued by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Deverakonda and Jagannadh the team expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and said the teaser of their film will be released later at a better time.

"During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for "Liger" on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all," the statement read.