Liger: Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's film to release theatrically on THIS date in August 2022

The makers of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' on Thursday announced the release date of the much-awaited film.

Taking to social media, producer Karan Johar revealed that the film will release theatrically on August 25, 2022.

"The pan India movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. This New Year Aag Laga Denge," the text on the poster shared by Karan read.

"THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS - it’s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG," Karan captioned his post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Vijay have been sharing updates from the shoot with their fans. A few days back, Ananya also went horse riding with her co-star and their photos had gone viral on social media.

Apart from Vijay, boxing legend Mike Tyson is also making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger'.

Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie had to pause its shoot.

The film was slated to get a worldwide theatrical release in September 2021 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam but was also postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases at that time.

Earlier in January, Karan, who has co-produced the project with Vijay, shared the official poster of the movie, unveiling the first look of Vijay as a boxer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:23 AM IST