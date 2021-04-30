'Life will never be same': Neetu remembers Rishi Kapoor with a throwback picture on first death anniversary

New Delhi [India]: Remembering his late husband and iconic star Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared how the Kapoor family "celebrated him all year with a smile on their lips".

The 62-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen throwback picture with her late husband.

With the monochromatic picture, she penned a tributary note for Rishi, describing how he has always been a part of their family's discussions throughout the last year.

"All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him...Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence..." Neetu wrote in the caption.