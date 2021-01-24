'Life long love just became official': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal tie the knot in Alibaug; see pictures

Varun and Natasha's wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli were the celebrities who were present for the ceremony.

The Sangeet ceremony had taken place on Saturday night and the Mehendi ceremony was reportedly hosted on Friday. Famous celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was present for Varun and Natasha's Mehendi. For the uninitiated, Veena happens to have done the bridal Mehendi of several A-listers including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone.

The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Varun publicly acknowledged that he is dating Natasha when he posted a photo featuring himself with his girlfriend on her birthday in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1', co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

(With ANI inputs)