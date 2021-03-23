LFW 2021 wrap up: A grand fashionable gesture

As the six days fashion extravaganza came to its end, it brought the spotlight on the finale show by ace designer Ruchika Sachdeva. It was Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale bringing alive the best of makeup and fashion together on one stage. This season’s Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale was held at Princess Dock, Mumbai Port Trust, Mazgaon, at a special ‘drive -in’ fashion week. With the life-sized scrabble board runway, the set perfectly complemented the finale collection that brought the newbie of the B-town Ananya Panday, who is also the brand ambassador of Lakmé, sporting a vibrant pleated skirt and the full-sleeved crop top.
Making her debut at the Lakmé Grand Finale, the Khaali Peeli actor expressed her excitement for the colours and the collection. “This year has turned exciting! My first ever Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and I couldn’t have asked for a better designer partner. I loved my outfit made by Ruchika for my finale debut. The outfit was co-ord that included a fun-pleated-skirt with geometric prints and reflected my creative personality and love for colours! Adding to this, my make-up was fun as my lips looked vibrant in my favourite shade 'Indie Maroon' from the new Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection. I can’t wait to recreate this look myself!”
Sachdeva’s collection titled ‘Ready Set Play’ brought in patterns and shapes that drew inspiration from Lakmé's trademark “Good things come in small packages”. Her designer outfits came in a package with pastels of summers such as pale pinks, ice blues, pistachios, whites, fresh yellows with contrasting blocks. In one of its kind venues, the drive-in show had every element of a luxurious design event with a host of celebrities in their presence.
“This moment is truly special. It marks the 10th year of Bodice and it’s apt that I get to present this collection on such a prestigious stage. I could not have asked for a better partner than Lakmé and a better muse than Ananya for this show. The collection was inspired by the thought of how the smallest details come together to create silhouettes and that ties into the brand’s inspiration for the season as well.” Resonating the present difficult scenario and how the world came together to find joy and peace in the smallest things around them, it showcased the latest collection Lakmé Absolute Matte smelt Mini Liquid Lipcolor.
