LFW 2021 wrap up: A grand fashionable gesture

Making her debut at the Lakmé Grand Finale, the Khaali Peeli actor expressed her excitement for the colours and the collection. “This year has turned exciting! My first ever Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and I couldn’t have asked for a better designer partner. I loved my outfit made by Ruchika for my finale debut. The outfit was co-ord that included a fun-pleated-skirt with geometric prints and reflected my creative personality and love for colours! Adding to this, my make-up was fun as my lips looked vibrant in my favourite shade 'Indie Maroon' from the new Lakmé Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection. I can’t wait to recreate this look myself!”

Sachdeva’s collection titled ‘Ready Set Play’ brought in patterns and shapes that drew inspiration from Lakmé's trademark “Good things come in small packages”. Her designer outfits came in a package with pastels of summers such as pale pinks, ice blues, pistachios, whites, fresh yellows with contrasting blocks. In one of its kind venues, the drive-in show had every element of a luxurious design event with a host of celebrities in their presence.