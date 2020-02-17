LFW 2020: Vicky Kaushal walks for Kunal Rawal's special show at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade

On the last day at the Lakme Fashion Week, designer Kunal Rawal showcased his wide and varied collection of outfits. Ditching the indoor runway, the show was conducted at the Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade in Mumbai.
The tranquility, the hues of the evening sky and the Arabian sea as the backdrop, really upped the overall look of the show.
The collection included shirts, jackets, blazers, trousers and shorts. There was no single distinctive colour palette in the collection. Rawal believes in having outfits that are a mix of leisure and comfort, and that reflected extremely well in his show.
Kunal Rawal reminisced how heartwarming his journey has been from the beginning of his couture career, when he started out with showcasing his collection through the Gen Next platform at the Lakme Fashion Week.
On that note he says, "Mumbai has been such a big part and has been amazing for me and my label and this time I am thankful that we got to take it a bit further with the help of IMG and Reliance."
When asked about why he chose Vicky to walk the ramp for him, the designer says, "Except for the on the surface visual aspect of it, I believe in India when it comes to menswear the people are either catering to super-formal or to super-casual clothes. I believe in working with transitional pieces that can be worn and made multiple looks out of. Vicky and I both share the same sort of sense of aesthetics, where we dress for the occasion without being too extreme. The first time I saw him (Vicky) he was wearing an all-white jacket set for a video and that is when I decided that I will do something similar with him."
Vicky wore an off-white T-shirt with monochrome embroidery, a waistcoat, a complementing jacket and a pair of similar-hued pants and juttis.
"This is my first time at Lakme Fashion Week and walking the ramp twice in five days makes me really happy. Kunal and my aesthetics really match. I have always been fascinated by Kunal's work and I have worn his outfits multiple times for commercials and they fit me really well. His fashion is extremely relevant and he keeps upping his game, something I really admire about him." says Vicky.
On asked about what Fashion means to him, Rawal says, "Each individual personality dresses up very differently, so the important thing is to have fun and please only yourself.
