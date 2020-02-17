LFW 2020: Vicky Kaushal walks for Kunal Rawal's special show at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade

On the last day at the Lakme Fashion Week, designer Kunal Rawal showcased his wide and varied collection of outfits. Ditching the indoor runway, the show was conducted at the Bandra-Worli Sea link promenade in Mumbai.

The tranquility, the hues of the evening sky and the Arabian sea as the backdrop, really upped the overall look of the show.

The collection included shirts, jackets, blazers, trousers and shorts. There was no single distinctive colour palette in the collection. Rawal believes in having outfits that are a mix of leisure and comfort, and that reflected extremely well in his show.

Kunal Rawal reminisced how heartwarming his journey has been from the beginning of his couture career, when he started out with showcasing his collection through the Gen Next platform at the Lakme Fashion Week.