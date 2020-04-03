LetsTalk1on1: Akshay, Ajay and other B-town celebs promote Maharashtra government's free distress helpline

Bollywood stars have taken up the responsibility to spread the word about the Maharashtra government's free distress helpline to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Individuals who are distressed during this Pandemic ..the government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1"