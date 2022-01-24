‘Let’s start by breaking the gender stereotypes in our personal lives': Ayushmann Khurrana on National Girl Child Day

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been voted one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by TIME Magazine for championing inclusivity through his choice of films. He has actively worked towards countering gender discrimination via his brand of cinema that is now lovingly called the ‘Ayushmann Khurrana genre’ across India. His intent for social good was recognised by UNICEF as they roped him in as their Celebrity Advocate for the global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC).

On National Girl Child Day, Ayushmann requests his fellow citizens to be more responsible towards breaking gender stereotypes so that a girl can truly get equal access as a boy.

Ayushmann says, “Each of us have the responsibility of making gender-based discrimination a thing of the past and ensuring that every girl is regarded by families and communities with the same value and worth than any boy. This National Girl Child Day let’s start by breaking the gender stereotypes in our personal lives. Small actions count and contribute towards positive change in the long run.”

He adds, “It cannot be done without active involvement of men. So this message is also for you: Men and boys, let us pledge to call out sexist comments, jokes and prejudices whenever we come across them and ensure that girls and women are valued and respected everywhere.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is currently in London for the shoot of his next, 'An Action Hero', which is being produced by Aanand L. Rai. He also has 'Doctor G' and 'Anek'.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:04 PM IST