‘Let’s move forward': Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar’s apology over 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' title row

Earlier, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' director took to Twitter to share a note stating, "To my dear friend @imbhandarkar." He began the note by writing about the "relationship," that the two filmmakers have had as a part of the "close-knit" film industry.

"Dear Madhur, our relationship goes back a long way and we have both been a part of this close-knit industry for many, many years. Through all these years. I have been an ardent admirer of your work and I have always wished the best for you," the note read.

The 48-year-old filmmaker then threw light on the "new and different title," that he has chosen for his Netflix series 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.' "I humbly apologise for any grievance that has been caused to you during the course of the last few weeks. However, I would want to clarify that we have chosen this new and different title -The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives" keeping in mind the non-fiction format of our reality-based franchise series," Johar wrote.

"As our title was distine, I did not foresee it upsetting you as it has and for that I duly apologise," the letter further read.

The 'Student of The Year,' director then shared that he and his team have been using the hashtag of 'Fabulous Lives,' on social media as it is the franchise title that they have decided to go ahead with.

"I want to inform you that we have been promoting our series with the hashtag "Fabulous Lives" on all social media platforms, which is the franchise title we intend to go ahead with," he wrote.

Johar then assured the 'Fashion,' filmmaker that the "format, nature, audience and title" of his series are different from Bhandarkar's work and will not exploit his work.

"We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work," he wrote.

"I hope we can move away and onward from this and continue to make exceptionally good content for our audiences. I wish you the very best for all your endeavours and look forward to watching your work. Best, Karan Johar," he added.

This comes almost a week after Bhandarkar had claimed that Johar had tweaked the title of his upcoming project 'Bollywood Wives,' after he refused to give him the name.

Dharma Productions' 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' is a Netflix show based on the "fabulous lives" of four star-wives.

The star wives featured in the show include Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey, and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari.

The show will premiere on Netflix on November 27.

