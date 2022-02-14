'Lets ice cream': Kareena Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is often seen treating fans with beautiful and unseen pics of her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. As the world is busy celebrating Valentine’s Day, Bebo too, took Instagram by storm with an adorable post dedicated to her forever love.

Kareena shared a hilarious photo of Saif and Taimur. In the photo, Tim Tim looks excited and happy with a half-eaten ice cream in his hand and is seen showing the thumbs-up sign. Besides him, Saif has a confused look on his face and is wearing classy spectacles and pink t-shirt.

In the caption Kareena wrote, 'Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream…#forever two Saifu and Tim Tim'.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in 'Good Newwz' with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is a Bollywood remake of Tom Hanks's 'Forrest Gump. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration after 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots'. The movie also stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead and is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

She also has a project with Hansal Mehta that she is co-producing and Karan Johar’s 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:29 PM IST