'Let this kid go home': Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali extends support to Aryan Khan, reveals she 'smoked pot' with Divya Bharti

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali, who was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan for eight years, has come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan - who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.

Somy took to her social media to pen an open letter and demanded 'justice' for Aryan Khan.

She wrote: "What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario."

She revealed that she has also smoked cannabis with actress Divya Bharti.

"I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!" said Ali.

She further wrote: "The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?!

"The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them."

"My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo," she concluded and added the hashtags - '#freearyan #facade #justiceforaryan'

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse after an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party, on October 2, on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan, a good friend of Shah Rukh, took to Instagram and posted a letter addressed to Aryan, saying that the tough times will only make him stronger.

Earlier this week, Roshan's former wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, also came out in support of Aryan and said she stands by Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Before Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:45 PM IST