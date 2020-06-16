'Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep': Farhan Akhtar dedicates poem to Sushant Singh Rajput

Just a day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated amidst a small gathering of his relatives and close friends, actor Farhan Akhtar dedicated a poem to the late star Sushant Singh Rajput wishing for peace to the departed soul.

The 46-year-old star on Tuesday put out the poetry on Instagram and wrote, "Sleep my brother sleep, let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap, let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep Sleep my brother Sleep, RIP Sushant." Along with the caption, the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star expressed grief over the demise of Sushant and wrote in the caption, "Gone too soon."