Let Rhea Chakraborty's guilt or innocence be proved in court of law: Hansal Mehta slams 'media witch-hunts'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has slammed the fact that actress Rhea Chakraborty is being subjected to what he terms are media witch-hunts, ever since an FIR was lodged against her by KK Singh, father of her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself," Mehta tweeted wrote on Twitter.

Continuing in the same tweet, he named a news anchor, and wondered whether the news anchor and "all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable" if Rhea harmed herself.

"Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven's sake," he concluded.

Before locking his Twitter account, Mehta wrote: "Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?"

He added: "Suddenly people have become experts on mental health, black magic, legality and ethics. There are experts whose job it is to ensure healing, fairness and justice. Members of the media, friends are NOT experts or even remotely competent to examine the case."