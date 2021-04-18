'Lemalla is a discovery in itself': Lucky Ali on collaboration with Israeli musician Eliezer Botzer

The Israeli musician reveals that 'Safarnama' was the first track by Lucky Ali that struck a chord with him.

"My first visit to India was in 2004. I fell in love immediately with India's sounds, the beauty of the people and country is expressed in the Hindi songs, " says Botzer.

Talking about the inspiration behind 'Amaraya', Eliezer Botzer says, "The word Maraya in Arabic means mirrors. The 'A' we added to the name of the song symbolises the oneness of all humans. 'We’re all mirrors and reflections of each other' is what we sing in the course of the song."

"Amaraya is an expression of our excitement that blossomed from our interaction. We wrote the words and composed the melody together in Lucky's inspiring farm. The purity and sounds of nature accompanied by the flute and guitar, made our studying and praying together into a song of unity," the singer-songwriter adds.