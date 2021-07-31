'Leave her alone': Filmmaker Hansal Mehta defends Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra's arrest

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has offered words of support for actress Shilpa Shetty amid her husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest.

Shilpa has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since Raj was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn racket.

Urging everyone to 'leave Shilpa Shetty alone', Hansal Mehta dropped a series of tweets while defending the 'Hungama 2' actress.

His first tweet reads, "If you cannot stand up for her at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out."