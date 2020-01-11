'Learn VFX': Anurag Kashyap responds to Shefali Vaidya's tweet claiming Aishe Ghosh faked her injuries

Replying to a tweet by Shefali Vaidya, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and asked her to 'learn VFX.'

Vaidya had claimed that JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh had faked her injuries after masked mob had attacked the students.

She tweeted, "Alhamleninallah! It is a miracle. Aishee Ghosh's broken hand got healed in a day and got broken again. @anuragkashyap72 couldn't you coach these dingbats in continuity?"

Responding to her tweet, Kashyap said that the images can be flipped easily, even on a mobile phone. He also demonstrated it using pictures from Vaidya's Twitter.