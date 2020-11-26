Leaked Pics: Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable for upcoming crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas'

In an earlier interview, Abhishek had shared: "I can't speak Bangla properly even though I understand the language." We're sure 42 days in Kolkata will teach the actor a lot more Bangla than just "Nomoshkar! Ek minute..."

The film and his character are a spin-off of Bob Biswas- essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in superhit film ‘Kahaani’ starring Vidya Balan.

‘Kahaani’ was received well by the audience as one of the finest suspense thrillers in Bollywood. The film marked a new wave of storytelling in Hindi cinema and is etched as a rich memory for the masses.

‘Bob Biswas’ is bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh – who has also written it, and Gaurav Verma. It will mark as the directorial debut for Ghosh’s daughter Diya.

On work front, Abhishek will next be seen in 'The Big Bull' which is based on the 1992 Harshad Mehta scam.

Produced by Ajay Devgn films, the film also features Ileana D'Cruz.