Leaked Pic: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts long locks and beard as he kickstarts filming for 'Pathan'

The last few years for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been about breaking free from this hero image built over two decades and still find the balance between box office glory and personal satisfaction.
His turn to experiment and push himself further led him to projects like "Fan", "Raees" and "Zero", where he played an obsessive admirer, a gangster and a vertically challenged man, respectively.
Though Khan earned praise for his performances, the films were not very successful in the changing landscape of Bollywood films which is moving from romantic-dramas to more rooted settings and real storytelling.
After taking a sabbatical for nearly two years, the 55-year-old is back on sets for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’.
Rocking a new look with long locks and a full-grown beard, SRK was captured visiting YRF studios to commence filming on Wednesday.
Khan will be reuniting with his 'Om Shanti Om' co-star Deepika Padukone.
The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who previously worked on Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's action drama 'War'.
'Pathan' will also feature John Abraham as the main antagonist.
The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.
Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan is reported to have liked scripts by Atlee and Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK.
He will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.
SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.
