Leaked Pic: Shah Rukh Khan flaunts long locks and beard as he kickstarts filming for 'Pathan'

The last few years for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been about breaking free from this hero image built over two decades and still find the balance between box office glory and personal satisfaction.

His turn to experiment and push himself further led him to projects like "Fan", "Raees" and "Zero", where he played an obsessive admirer, a gangster and a vertically challenged man, respectively.

Though Khan earned praise for his performances, the films were not very successful in the changing landscape of Bollywood films which is moving from romantic-dramas to more rooted settings and real storytelling.

After taking a sabbatical for nearly two years, the 55-year-old is back on sets for his upcoming film ‘Pathan’.

Rocking a new look with long locks and a full-grown beard, SRK was captured visiting YRF studios to commence filming on Wednesday.