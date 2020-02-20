LEAKED: Kriti Sanon sports a baby bump on the sets of 'Mimi', picture goes viral

On February 18th, Kriti Sanon's picture on the sets of her next venture, Mimi, were leaked by her Fan page on social media. In the picture the actress can be seen sitting on a staircase and caressing her baby bump.
The actress was wearing a blue kurta with a brown sweater and sported a simple hairstyle.
The movie is being directed by Laxman Utekar and will be seeing Sanon playing the role of a surrogate mother. Other actors in the film include Pankaj Tripathi and Marathi actor, Saie Tamhanar. The movie is said to be a remake of Nation Award-winning film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy'.
The actress also shared a newspaper clipping on her social media page yesterday, confirming that she will be a part of Dinesh Vijan's next film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal, and Rajkummar Rao.
Reports suggest that the movie is all set to hit the theatres soon and we are sure that this new look flaunted by Kriti can send her fans into a frenzy!
