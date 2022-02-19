Leaked! First photos of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage out

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday. The wedding celebrations took place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

Shibani looked bespoke in a red mermaid style lehenga with a strapless top. She let her hair down and wore a red veil. Meanwhile Farhan was dressed an all-black tuxedo.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan recently announced his next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti.

The film will go on floors in 2022.

On the other hand, Shibani was last seen in the second season of 'Four More Shots Please!'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:58 PM IST